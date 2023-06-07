Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight was diverted to Magadan, Russia on June 6. A ferry flight is scheduled to operate to Magadan Airport in Russia from Mumbai at 1300 hours IST on 7th June, subject to necessary regulatory clearances, which would take passengers and crew of AI173 onward to San Francisco, said Air India in a statement. IndiGo Flight To Doha Diverted to Karachi Airport in Pakistan Due to Medical Emergency, Passenger Declared Dead.

Airline to Send Ferry Flight to Magadan to Take Stranded Passengers

#UPDATE --- Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight diverted to Magadan, Russia on 6th June | A ferry flight is scheduled to operate to Magadan Airport in Russia from Mumbai at 1300 hours IST on 7th June, subject to necessary regulatory clearances, which would take passengers and… pic.twitter.com/HJiTFeAHqe — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)