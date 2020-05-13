Air India To Operate Special Domestic Flights from May 19 To Help Those Stranded, Says Report

File image of an Air India flight (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 13: As India is all set to enter the fourth phase of the lockdown caused by novel coronavirus pandemic, Air India is preparing to start special domestic operations across select cities between May 19 and June 2, 2020. The flights will connect Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, and other cities, Times of India reported. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

According to the report, a senior official said that the schedule is ready to start special domestic operations from May 19. However, he said that commencement will depend on the approval of the civil aviation ministry. Citizens will be able to book tickets as soon as the notification is released. Civil Aviation Ministry Proposes Draft SOP Before Resumption of Flight Services in India; Suggestions Include Making Aarogya Setu App Mandatory For All, Barring People Above 80 Years From Travelling.

A maximum number of flights will operate from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Delhi will have 173 flights, Mumbai 40, Hyderabad 25, Koch 12 and Chennai one flight.

From Delhi, Flights will be operated to Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and few other cities. The national carrier will also operate flights from Mumbai to Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.