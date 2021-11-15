New Delhi, November 15: At least a dozen students were injured as clashes erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), here, between the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left alliance of AISA and SFI, sources said here on Monday. The clashes occurred on Sunday evening around 9.30 p.m. after an argument between the two groups, on account of organising a seminar, turned violent.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest district) Gaurav Sharma said they received complaints from both sides and are currently probing the incident. "We are soon going to register an FIR into the case," he said. Sharing pictures of injured students, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Aishe Ghosh accused the members of ABVP of unleashing violence on students, and time and again disrupting campus democracy. JNU Violence: After Delhi Police Blames Left Student Groups, Anti-left Banners Come Up Near JNU; Hindu Sena Claims Responsibility.

Sources told IANS that some of the injured students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital. "Will the JNU Administration still be silent ? Will no actions be taken on the goons ?," Ghosh questioned on Twitter. On the other hand, the right wing ABVP levelled counter allegations on the Left student parties -- AISA and SFI. They alleged that the Left parties violently attacked a peaceful meeting of the ABVP activists in JNU. "Finger of an MA student was broken in this assault, a Divyang student was manhandled, and various ABVP activists were hit," the party said. JNU Academic Council Approves Proposal to Have Medical College and a 500 Bed Hospital on The University Campus.

ABVP further demanded stringent actions against the people involved in the violence. "They (Left parties] have time and again destroyed the peace of JNU campus," a party member said. Meanwhile, the ABVP has planned to conduct a "Save JNU March" around 2.30 p.m. Monday against the violence. "Leftists have once again launched their tyrannical attack on JNU on the same lines of Jan 5 attack. It's high time to expose these goons and stand in solidarity with the victims," the party tweeted announcing their 'Save JNU March'.

