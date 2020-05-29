Ajit Jogi Funeral: Former Chhattisgarh CM's Last Rites to be Held at His Birthplace Gaurella Tomorrow

File image of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh chief Ajit Jogi | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Raipur, May 29: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passed away on Friday after at a private hospital in Raipur. The announcement of the demise was made by his son Amit Jogi. He also informed that last rites of his father will be performed on Saturday, May 30, at birthplace Gaurella, also known as Pendra road. Ajit Jogi Dies at 74: Former Chhattisgarh CM No More, Confirms Son Amit Jogi.

"20-year-young state of Chhattisgarh lost its father figure today. Not only me but the entire state of Chhattisgarh has lost his father, not just a leader. Honourable Ajit Jogi ji left his family of 2.5 crore people to be with God. Support of village and poor, the love of Chhattisgarh has gone far away from us," Amit Jogi tweeted.

"I am out of words in the hour of grief. May God give peace to his soul. Last rites will be held in his birthplace Gaurella," he added. Ajit Jogi Dies at 74: Chhattisgarh's Once-Tallest Leader Dies After Vehement Struggle to Keep Political Legacy Alive.

Amit Jogi Tweet:

Jogi, who served as first chief minister of Chattisgarh after the formation of the state, was admitted at Raipur hospital on May 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Since then, his health remained critical and was on ventilator support.