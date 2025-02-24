Srinagar, February 24: A fresh political debate has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over the issue of a liquor ban. The topic first gained attention in 2016 but was rejected by the then-ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP). However, the PDP has now revived the demand for a ban, launching a signature campaign in support of it, which has drawn strong reactions from political opponents.

The ruling National Conference (NC) has accused the PDP of hypocrisy, given their previous stance on the matter. Recently, posters appeared across Srinagar advocating for a liquor ban and urging tourists to "respect local culture and traditions." The police swiftly removed these posters, sparking criticism from opposition groups that questioned the government’s actions. The liquor ban issue is expected to take centre stage in the upcoming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, which begins on March 3. ‘Mystery’ Disease in Jammu and Kashmir: 16 Die Since December 2024 After ‘Mysterious’ Illness Strikes Badhaal Village in Rajouri, Here’s What We Know So Far.

Alcohol To Be Banned in Jammu and Kashmir?

During this session, the PDP and NC will push their respective bills to prohibit the sale of alcohol in the Union Territory. The PDP's Fayaz Ahmad Mir, the National Conference’s Ahsan Pardesi, and the Awami Ittehad Party’s (AIP) Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad have all introduced separate bills in the Assembly calling for the ban.

The issue has garnered significant attention from local traders as well. Posters at Srinagar’s historic Lal Chowk, calling for tourists to avoid alcohol, drugs, spitting on roads, and smoking, have further fueled the debate. NC MLA Ahsan Pardesi has voiced support for the ban, stating that the unrestricted sale of alcohol undermines the religious and cultural values of Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Is Crown of India, Roadblocks in Its Progress To Be Removed, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Kashmir, which has always been a hospitable region heavily reliant on tourism, has a complex history with alcohol. Although the first liquor shop opened during the British era, the sale of alcohol was banned by Islamist terrorist groups in the 1990s. While the ruling National Conference is taking a more pro-choice stance, advocating that tourists should decide for themselves whether to consume alcohol, the debate over whether alcohol will ultimately be banned in the region continues to simmer, with both cultural and economic factors at play.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).