Jammu, June 28: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims embarking on the Amarnath Yatra from here to start this year's 52-day-long pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine.

Amid the chanting of religious hymns, a batch of 4,603 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in two escorted convoys. DGP, R.R. Swain and other senior officers were present at the flagging-off ceremony. Of the 4,603 pilgrims, 1,933 are bound for the north Kashmir Baltal route and 2,670 are going to the south Kashmir Numwan (Pahalgam) base camp. Amarnath Yatra 2024: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha Flags Off First Batch of Yatris; Security Heightened at Several Places in Valley (Watch Videos).

Among the pilgrims, there are 3,631 males, 711 females, 9 children, 237 Sadhus and 15 Sadhvis. The first escorted convoy left at 5.45 a.m. for Baltal base camp while the second convoy left for Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp at 6.20 a.m. Pilgrims either take the 48 km-long traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter 14 km-long Baltal route to reach the shrine. Amarnath Yatra 2024: First Batch of Annual Yatra Pilgrims To Reach Kashmir on June 29 (Watch Video).

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Flags Off Yatra

Flagged off first batch of devotees for the pilgrimage to the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji. My best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe, blessed, and spiritually enriching journey. May the blessings of Baba Amarnath Ji bring peace, happiness & prosperity to everyone's life. pic.twitter.com/CVDRJi94iK — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 28, 2024

Amarnath Yatra 2024 Begins

#JammuandKashmir: LG Manoj Sinha flags off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp.#AmarnathYatra | @OfficeOfLGJandK pic.twitter.com/dP1bDQvZ5Q — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 28, 2024

Those using the Pahalgam route take four days to reach the cave shrine while those taking the Baltal route return on the same day after paying obeisance. The 52-day-long pilgrimage this year will end on August 19 coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima festivals. Extensive arrangements for security have been made all along the pilgrimage routes, at the two base camps and the shrine to ensure a smooth, incident-free Yatra. Helicopter services are also available for the pilgrims on both routes.

