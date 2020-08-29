New Delhi, August 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) on August 14, will be discharged soon from the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he had complained of "body ache" and "fatigue". In a statement on Shah's health condition, the hospital said the Union Home Minister has recovered. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: After Sputnik V, Three More Coronavirus Vaccines Being Registered, Says Russia.

"Amit Shah is admitted at AIIMS for post COVID case. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS authorities said on Saturday. On August 2, Shah had tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus. He had said that he was fine but was getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. On August 14, he said that his report was negative.

"I thank God and express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have wished well for me and my family during this period. I will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," Shah, who recieved treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, tweeted. Four days later, he was again hospitalised after experiencing fatigue and body ache.

On Saturday, India reported 76,472 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 34,63,973, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total 34,63,973 cases, the number of recoveries surged to 26,48,998, while the death toll climbed to 62,550 with 1,021 people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours.

