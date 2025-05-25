Amritsar/Chandigarh, May 25: A Shiromani Akali Dal councillor was shot dead by a group of assailants in Amritsar's Chehertha area on Sunday, police said. Harjinder Singh was the councillor of Ward No. 2 under the Jandiala Assembly constituency. ADCP Harpal Singh Randhawa said three to four persons tried to intercept the councillor, who was on a bike, before firing three to four bullets at him. Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Police said they have identified three persons, who were allegedly involved in the murder of the councillor. They have been identified as Gopi, Amit and Karan Kira, all residents of Jandiala Guru, police said, adding that they will be arrested soon. The vehicle used in the crime has also been identified, police said. Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the incident and lambasted the AAP government for the "collapse" of law and order in Punjab.

"The death of Harjinder Singh, SAD councillor from Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, has completely exposed the law and order situation in Punjab," Badal alleged. The SAD chief claimed that a few days ago, shots were fired at Singh's house but despite filing a complaint, police did not take any action in the matter. Badal also questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab Police chief over the alleged police inaction.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia claimed the councillor had been receiving threat calls about which he had informed the police who did nothing. He also lashed out at the AAP government for the "pathetic" law and order situation in the state. Condemning the incident, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said in a post on X, "Brutal broad daylight murder of @Akali_Dal_ councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman is highly condemnable. My sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family."

"This again reflects poorly on the deteriorating law and order situation prevailing in Punjab. Criminals have either no fear of law or are being patronised by the powers that be. The @AAPPunjab is pushing Punjab towards complete lawlessness and anarchy," Warring alleged.