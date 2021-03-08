The e-commerce industry has seen an astonishing rise since the onset of social media and internet communities. One can make a career in any niche they wish for without seeking a professional degree for the same. Experience is the greatest teacher, and one of the best success stories to prove it is that of entrepreneur Hamiz Khan. Here, he shares his insights into making it big, irrespective of age or qualifications.

Khan is a rising entrepreneur with multiple successes under his belt. He is the founder of the famous shoe brand KickLabs, racking up millions of dollars in sales with a reach of over 25 million people through social media. He also has his name behind various brands, including Kickked, OutfitAddicts, and Kaseify. Khan says, “To me, every entrepreneur should have his/her own brand. It is an asset that, if done right, runs on autopilot and pays for life. That is what I strived to build from scratch.”

Khan aced all his classes throughout school but dropped out and didn’t graduate at the last minute. Instead, he started his first multi-million-dollar business at the age of 19. Later, he received his General Equivalency Diploma while continuing to pursue his passion. With every opportunity came challenges, ones that he took the essence of and applied to his businesses. He had made well over a million dollar by 22, and today he manages his own brand team.

What is most striking about this young entrepreneur is that he learned everything about the business industry by tutoring himself through reading books about business and watching educational YouTube videos. From business to marketing and even sales, he learned almost everything through experience. Khan adds, “I did both the right and wrong things and was able to grow through them. This learning phase helped shape the business mindset that I have today.”

Growing up in a relatively lower-middle-class household, Khan had a thirst for both knowledge and success. Hamiz Khan concludes, “I knew I didn’t want money to be an issue in my life and figured out a way to make my dreams come true in a way that is honest, authentic and fulfilling.” Wanting to make an impact and leave the world a better place, he donates to causes he believes in, something truly inspirational.