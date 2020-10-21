Kurnool, October 21: At least 27 students from four privates schools in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Subsequently, an order has been issued for closure of the four private schools. This came weeks after schools and junior colleges partially reopened for students of class 9, 10 and intermediate (class 11 and 12) from September 21. Andhra Pradesh Schools Reopen From November 2, CM Jaganmohan Reddy Issues Guidelines.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the coronavirus infected students were attending DAV, Balasubramanyam, Wisdom and Srisailam Mata schools in Kurnool district. All 4 schools where cases were registered will be closed (for ten days), and all teachers and students who attended the school will undergo COVID-19 tests," District Education Officer (DEO) Sairam told The News Minutes. Unlock 5: Schools Can Reopen From October 15, No Compulsory Attendance; Here Are Complete Guidelines.

The infected students have been isolated and are undergoing treatment. Schools in India have been shut since March when the country went under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. The central government, under its Unlock 4 guidelines, had allowed reopening of schools and junior colleges for students of classes 9 to 12. In Kurnool, nearly 30,000 high school and junior college students are attending schools.

Last month, the Centre allowed the state governments to take a call on reopening of all schools. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday instructed the concerned officials to reopen schools from November 2. However, schools will not be opened completely but in a partial manner, functioning only during forenoon in entire November and releasing students every day after their mid-day meal.

Similarly, no classes will be held back to back. Classes I, III, V, VII and IX will have classes on one day, and the rest on other days. Andhra Pradesh has reported more than 7 lakh cases of coronavirus so far, including 6481 deaths and 7,49,676 recoveries.

