Vijayawada, October 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday finalised the date for reopening of schools. Following a Cabinet meeting, it was decided to reopen the educational institutions from November 2. The decision was sealed by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, whose Office also released the guidelines under which the public and private schools must operate. Schools Reopen in Punjab, Sikkim & Uttar Pradesh by Adhering to COVID-19 Guidelines, View Pics.

Classes should be held on alternative days to prevent congestion inside the school buildings, and allow the use of more number of classrooms to make the students seated at a safe distance from each other. The use of hand sanitisers and regular spraying of disinfectants in the premises is also listed among the guidelines.

"Schools across the state are set to reopen from November 2. Schools will function for half-day for November, and students will be sent homes after midday meals. The state government has also decided to conduct classes on alternative days for the students," Andhra Pradesh CMO said.

The students would not be forced to attend the schools, noted the Chief Minister's Office, adding that the facility of online classes should be available for those children who are unable to attend. The guidelines would remain in effect throughout November, and would be reviewed in December.

"Classes 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 will have classes one day, whereas 2, 4, 6, 8 will have classes on the next day. Schools above 750 students will have two working days per class per week, and schools with less than 750 students will have three working days per week," the CMO statement further read.

