Hyderabad, October 9: In a tragic incident, six people were injured in Andhra Pradesh after a gas cylinder exploded in a house. According to a report by ANI, the blast was reported from Sabbavaram area of Visakhapatnam today. Reports inform that parts of the house have been damaged in the explosion. As soon as the incident was reported, the injured ones were shifted to the nearby hospital.

On Wednesday, a similar cylinder explosion was reported from Gujarat where two people were injured. Reports inform that an LPG gas cylinder exploded in a residential society in New Ranip area of Ahmedabad. A major incident was averted as most of the family were not in the house at the time of the explosion. Uttar Pradesh: Cooking Gas Cylinder Explode in Chhibramau, Six Injured.

Here's the tweet:

Andhra Pradesh: Six people injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a house in Sabbavaram of Visakhapatnam, today. Parts of the house damaged in the explosion. Injured shifted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/bqfakfu5Cd — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Last month, a similar incident was reported from Karnataka's Kalaburagi where five members of a family were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their residence. The incident was reported from Manikeshwari Nagar in Kalaburagi. According to reports, even though the family members had a narrow escape, their belongings were completely damaged.

