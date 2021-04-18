Amaravati, April 18: Andhra Pradesh has developed user friendly app for Covid-19 vaccination drive from Monday.

Officials said the app is developed for online monitoring and capturing of individual vaccination data/information from anywhere in the state.

All Medical officers would use this app to enter the vaccinated individual's details as and when he/she got vaccinated, said state Covid nodal officer Dr Arja Srikanth. COVID-19 Surge in India: PM Narendra Modi Reviews Coronavirus Situation, Says Like We Did Last Year, We Will Fight Coronavirus With Greater Speed.

Every medical officer has been provided with user name and password. Each medical officer's login provides entire district lists of unvaccinated frontline workers and healthcare workers.

Details of a healthcare worker or frontline worker can be searched using registration ID or mobile number or name.

An SMS alert will be sent to each frontline and health care worker's mobile, as per time slots.

The health department has directed all frontline and health care workers to complete their vaccination by Monday as per their SMS alert time slots.

The official said as per the instruction of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state administration is geared up to complete vaccination of all its almost half a million healthcare workers and frontline workers.

He described this as another important initiative by the state to care its frontline workers who in turn are equipped to fight pandemic effectively.

Stating that vaccination is the only weapon against Covid-19, the chief minister on Saturday directed the officials to focus on vaccination, tests and preparedness of hospitals.

He said six lakh vaccines should be administered every day in the state. Reddy has already written a letter to the central government seeking required vaccine doses. He said health care workers and frontline workers should compulsorily take vaccine and added that the collectors should focus on limiting vaccine wastage.

The chief minister said 1.55 crore tests have been conducted in the state since last year and 9.37 lakh cases have been tested positive. The positivity rate in the state is 6.03 per cent while the recovery rate is 96.19 per cent against the national average of 88.9 per cent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2021 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).