Andhra Pradesh Reels Under Severe Heatwave, Vijayawada Sizzles at 46 Degree Celsius

Hyderabad, May 22: Severe heatwave conditions continued to grip Andhra Pradesh on Friday with mercury touching 45 degree Celsius in several parts of the state. Places including Vijayawada, Bapatla and Rentachintala continued to sizzle at over 45 degree Celsius. Mercury rose sharply in Vijayawada, the business capital of Andhra Pradesh, and recorded a temperature of 46 degree Celsius, private weather agency Skymet Weather stated. Meanwhile, Bapatla and Rentachintala in Andhra Pradesh recorded a temperature of 45.6 and 45.4 degree Celsius respectively. Heatwave in India: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan Brace for Hotter Days, IMD Says Mercury Likely to Touch 44 Degrees in Coming Days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its all India Weather Bulletin, informed that several pockets in Andhra Pradesh will witness severe heat wave conditions over the next few days. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said that heat wave conditions are very likely over Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days. "Heat wave conditions are likely to develop over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after 24 hours and over southern parts of Uttar Pradesh after 48 hours", the IMD added. Heatwave in India: Kota in Rajasthan Hottest Place at 45 Degree Celsius, Malegaon in Maharashtra Sizzles at 44.4 Degrees.

In 2019 too, Andhra Pradesh was in the grip of severe heat wave but it was due to the after-effect of cyclone 'Fani'. The Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) of Andhra Pradesh had informed that 52 places recorded maximum temperature above 45 degrees while in 127 places, it was above 44 degrees. Even in May 2019, Vijayawada was the hottest place with mercury rising to 45.6 degrees Celsius while Polavaram in West Godavari district recorded 45.5 degrees.