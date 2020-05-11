Heatwave in India: Kota in Rajasthan Hottest Place at 45 Degree Celsius, Malegaon in Maharashtra Sizzles at 44.4 Degrees

Heatwave | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 11: Several states in India including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions. In Rajasthan, most places recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degree Celsius. Kota continued to sizzle at 45 degree Celsius for the second day today, making it the hottest place in India for two consecutive days- May 10 and May 11. Apart from Kota, Bikaner recorded a temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius while mercury level in Phalodi soared to 44.2 degree Celsius, data by private weather agency Skymet Weather said.

In Maharashtra, severe heatwave gripped areas including Malegaon, Jalgaon, Yavatmal, Parbhani, Nanded and Ahmednagar districts among others. According to Skymet Weather, Malegaon recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degree Celsius on Monday, making it the hottest place in Maharashtra. Mumbai, the financial capital of India, also witnessed scorching heat during the day along with warm night conditions.

Areas including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar also witnessed severe heatwave conditions with temperatures crossing 40 degree Celsius each. Meanwhile, similar heatwave conditions were reported from several places in Madhya Pradesh. Shahjapur recorded 44 degree Celsius while Khargone sizzled at 43.6 degree Celsius. Heatwave in India: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan Brace for Hotter Days, IMD Says Mercury Likely to Touch 44 Degrees in Coming Days.

On Sunday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and strong winds during the next five days. A tweet by Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD Mumbai, KS Hosalikar stated that Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur among others will have to brace for rainfall in the coming days.