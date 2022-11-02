Amaravati, November 2: Six women agriculture labourers were electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a high tension wire fell on the agriculture workers who were harvesting in the field in Dargah Honnur village in Bommanahal mandal. West Bengal: Man Electrocuted to Death While Charging Mobile Phone, Wife and Son Also Killed In Effort to Save Him.

Some other workers were also injured in the accident. On receipt of the information, the police rushed to the scene. Uttar Pradesh: Two Electrocuted to Death in Durga Puja Pandal in Barabanki.

The electricity department has disconnected the power supply in the area. It was immediately not known how the incident occurred. Further details were awaited.

