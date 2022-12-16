Indore, December 16: A 22-year-old youth lay writhing in agony after he was hacked with a sword, and begging for help for over an hour but people stood around and took videos in a village in MP's Shajapur district late Wednesday night. The youth later bled to death.

TOI quoted Bhavishya Bhaskar, subdivisional police officer as saying that the incident took place in Khadavad village (135km from Indore). The dispute was over a loan of Rs 2,500 given to the minor by the victim, Sanjay Malviya. UP Shocker: Drunk Man Hacks Toddler to Death in Bulandshahr, Gets Lynched by Villagers; Case Registered

To get his money back, Sanjay went to the house of the 17-year-old on Wednesday night. There was a quarrel and the juvenile allegedly came out swinging a sword and hacked him in the head. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops His Body Into Four Pieces in Ghaziabad; Arrested

Though the victim Sanjay tried to run away but collapsed on the road after a few seconds. A crowd gathered around him and whipped out phones to record his dying agony. He begged for help so long as he could, and then slowly started sinking.

Instead of taking him to hospital, the crowd kept making videos and asking him questions, like who attacked him and why. It was well over an hour that someone thought he should be taken to hospital. Sanjay was declared dead on arrival.

Police have detained the accused within hours and he is now in a juvenile home. The administration demolished the accused minor's house in the afternoon after which the protesters dispersed, although they were demanding that the houses of the accused's relatives be razed too. Police are still deployed in the village to ensure there is no flare-up.

