Vijayawada, October 13: Irked over separation in a relationship, a man in Andhra Pradesh poured petrol on a woman and set her on fire. The incident took place at Hanuman Nagar in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada district on Monday night. Both the woman and her estranged lover died because she had held him tight while burning. According to police, the man, identified as Nagabhushanam, had been in contact with the woman for more than three years. She, however, later distanced herself from him. Man Working at Vijayawada Police Commissioner's Office Shot Dead.

On Monday night, Nagabhushanam waylaid the woman, who used to work as a nurse at a COVID-19 care centre. An argument broke out between them. Nagabhushanam had reportedly come prepared to kill the woman. After an altercation, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, Bangalore Mirror reported. She held him tight while screaming. Locals then intervened and separated them. Visakhapatnam Shocker: Youth Abused, Beaten, Tonsured Over iPhone Theft From Telugu Bigg Boss Participant Nutan Naidu's House.

While the woman died on the spot, Nagabhushanam was first rushed to Vijayawada government hospital and later to Guntur general hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries this morning. Only a week earlier, the victim had lodged a complaint against Nagabhushanam that he was harassing her. Nagabhushanam gave a written undertaking that he would not disturb her anymore. Following this, she had withdrawn her complaint.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).