Sambhal, September 8: Four people were injured in a suspected animal attack in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday. Ram Beti (45), Maya Devi (60) and two children were injured in the incident at Swarajpur village in the Behjoi area on Saturday.

Maya Devi's condition was stated to be serious as the animal bit off a part of her hand, District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia said.

The animal's pugmarks suggest that it was a jackal or some dog, he added. Pesia said he inspected the spot and added that forest and administration teams were deployed in the village.