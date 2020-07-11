New Delhi, July 11: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that India's novel coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 62.78 percent. For moderate and severe cases, the ministry said that the patient should be provided adequate oxygen support and appropriate and timely administration of anti-coagulants and widely available and inexpensive corticosteroids in accordance with the protocol. The drugs can be considered to be the mainstay of COVID-19 therapy, the government said.

The Health Ministry said that the total recovered cases have crossed the five lakh mark. Till now, 5,15,385 individuals have been cured. The recovered cases have outnumbered active cases by 2,31,978. Over 22,000 people also died from the infection in the country. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 27,114 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 8 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 22,123.

ANI Tweet:

For moderate & severe cases, adequate oxygen support, appropriate&timely administration of anti-coagulants&widely available&inexpensive corticosteroids, in accordance with the protocol, can be considered to be the mainstay of COVID-19 therapy: Ministry of Health&Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/VmsB4VukKo — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

"Total recovered cases among COVID-19 patients crossed the 5 lakh mark today. 5,15,385 COVID-19 patients have so far been cured. Recovered cases outnumber COVID-19 active cases by 2,31,978. The recovery rate has further improved to 62.78%," the Health Ministry said.

According to the latest Union Health Ministry update, the COVID-19 cases in India has surged to 8,20,916. Of the total cases, 2,83,407 are active, while 5,15.386 have recovered from the illness. Till now, the infection has also claimed 22,123 lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).