Itanagar, September 1: All travellers entering Arunachal Pradesh will be tested for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test (RAT) at the state's check gates and helipads, as per the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the state government.

State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar issued a notification on Monday night on the guidelines which would be effective from September 1 to 30. The antigen tests of all incoming interstate travellers at the point of entry will be strictly carried out from 8 am to 8 pm. If the travellers are detected as being asymptomatic and negative in the test on arrival, they can report to work or perform their activities in the state following the 'new normal', the guidelines said. Unlock 4: West Bengal Govt to Discuss September Lockdown Days With Centre.

However, they should self-monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for any Covid-19 symptoms, and immediately seek medical consultation or call the district helpline.

If the people are detected as being asymptomatic and positive in the test, they would have the option for home isolation at their destination district if they fulfil the criteria.

"If facility for home isolation is not as per the requirements, they will be shifted to the destination district's Covid care centre (CCC). "Also, if the travellers are found to be symptomatic in the test on arrival despite found to be negative, they would be required to self-isolate at home and call the district helpline within 24 hours, whereby they will be directed to the nearest testing centre for collection of nasopharyngeal samples for RT-PCR or TrueNat tests," the notification said.

Those who are symptomatic but test negative in the test on arrival, would be shifted to the 'suspect case' section of the dedicated Covid health centers or dedicate Covid hospital of the district for RT-PCR/True Nat tests.

If they test negative in RT-PCR/TrueNat, they may be shifted to a non-Covid health facility for management of symptoms and in case they are detected as being positive, they will be shifted to the confirmed case section of such centers and hospitals.

Travellers who are symptomatic and test positive in the test on arrival will be shifted to a Covid Care Center, a Covid health centre, or a Covid hospital, depending on the severity of their symptoms.

All travellers are to observe the standard precautions like wearing a facemask, observing physical distancing, frequent handwashing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, following cough etiquette, etc, while in public areas in the state.

Central Para Military Forces and the armed forces will have to follow their own SOPs for Covid-19 management. The state government will continue to offer support by way of testing kits at no cost, the notification said.

As per the new guidelines, truckers and attendants coming into the state and leaving the state within eight hours need not be tested for SARS CoV-2 virus and there will be no restriction on movement of goods at the entry points to the state for truckers and attendants carrying essential items.

"They will be tested at point of destination district and not at the point of entry to the state," the notification added. Any trucker or attendant who tests positive at the destination district will be managed in a Covid care centre of that district. They have been advised to carry their own necessary arrangements to cook their food and halt for the night away from public areas on their way to the destination district. Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Metro Rail, Open Air Theatres, Religious Congregations Allowed, Schools to Remain Shut; Check Full List.

Regarding intra-state and inter-district travel, the guidelines said that no authority, including the district administration, will restrict movement or impose any quarantine or testing requirement for inter-district travellers, goods and services.

As per the new guidelines, the district administration is not authorized to impose any restriction on activities outside of the containment zones for Covid-19 management.

Meanwhile, as per the unlock guidelines for the Capital Complex region, all activities will be permitted in areas outside the containment zones, except activities restricted by the Home Ministry. The Capital Complex region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas.

"All permitted activities, including hotels, restaurants and gyms, shall, however, follow all SOPs as issued by the Centre earlier on June 4 and August 3 last," the notification added.