Reel Addiction Ends Marriage in Bhopal: Woman Married for 12 Years Agrees for Divorce With Mutual Consent From Husband After He Asks Her To Stop Making Instagram Reels

Bhopal, November 27: In a bizarre incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 30-year-old woman agreed to end her marriage by getting a divorce instead of stopping to make Instagram reels. It is reported that the woman's love for making reels allegedly led to her 12-year-old marriage ending in Bhopal. The woman and her husband mutually agreed to part ways and their divorce with mutual consent was approved by Bhopal District Family Court.

According to a report in FPJ, the woman works at a play school while her husband works as a labourer. The couple are also parents to a one-year-old boy. In her plea, the woman told the family court that her husband is a drunkard. She also alleged that her husband would abuse her and even indulge in violence against her. It is learned that after her marriage, the woman completed her education and secured a job in a play school.

Woman Earned Money and Fame by Making Reels

At the same time, she started making reels on her mobile phone for Facebook and Instagram. The woman said that she received good response and even started earning between INR 15,000 to INR 20,000 every month. The woman also stated that her love for making reels helped her develop contacts with other reel makers. It is also reported that the woman used to get calls and a few people even visited her home to meet her due to her popularity.

Couple Decides To Part Ways With Mutual Consent

However, the woman said that her husband did not like people coming to meet her. She claimed that her husband was jealous of her popularity and income. She also said that her husband asked her to stop making reels which she simply refused. Soon, the dispute grew so much that the couple decided to part ways. Post this, the two filed for divorce with mutual consent, which was granted by the family court in Bhopal.

Speaking about the couple's divorce by mutual consent, Shail Awasthi, a counsellor at the Family Court, said that social media was a villain in around 60 per cent cases of marital disputes. "Marriage comes under strain if none of the two is ready to compromise," she added.

