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World WORLD Israel Tragedy: Investigation Launched As Pregnant Woman and Her Twins Die After Hospital Discharge The Israeli Health Ministry is investigating the death of 35-year-old Reut Cohen and her twins. Despite visiting hospitals twice for pain, she was discharged before collapsing from suspected preeclampsia. Her family alleges medical negligence, while the ministry reviews whether protocols were followed to prevent this tragedy.

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The Israeli Health Ministry has opened an investigation into the death of 35-year-old Reut Cohen and her twin daughters following a series of hospital visits. Cohen, who was 30 weeks pregnant, collapsed at her home on Friday, April 24, and was rushed to Meir Medical Center in critical condition. Despite emergency cesarean sections and prolonged resuscitation efforts by multiple medical teams, neither the mother nor the infants survived. The tragedy has prompted allegations from the family that medical professionals missed critical warning signs of preeclampsia during two separate hospitalisations earlier in the week.

Repeated Hospital Visits of Reut Cohen

According to family members, Cohen had sought medical attention twice in the days leading up to her death. Her brother, Itai, told the Ynet news outlet that Cohen first visited Sheba Medical Center after experiencing sharp pains in her spine and stomach. Doctors reportedly concluded that the discomfort was likely caused by one of the babies changing positions and discharged her. Israel Shocker: English Teacher Admits to Having Threesome With 2 Students While Another Student Watches the Sex Act; Dismissed From Her Post.

On Thursday, Cohen visited Meir Medical Center with continued abdominal pain. Following an MRI, staff informed her that one of the infants was pressing against her kidney, but assured her there was no cause for concern. She was sent home for a second time before collapsing the following day.

Allegations of Undetected Preeclampsia

While the hospital stated that the official cause of death remains unclear, the family believes the symptoms pointed to undetected preeclampsia - a serious pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure and potential organ damage. "It is a real tragedy,” Itai told Ynet. "We are completely broken. We have some anger, because we don’t understand how none of the tests and these hospitalizations didn’t pick up that she had preeclampsia. This great loss could have been prevented, unequivocally, if they had noticed that," he added. Israel Shocker: Man Tries to Kill His Sister to Have Sex With Her Corpse, Arrested.

Medical Center Response

Meir Medical Center confirmed that Cohen arrived in "critical condition" on Friday. In a formal statement, the hospital noted that "many teams continued advanced and prolonged resuscitation efforts for the mother and the babies," but were ultimately unsuccessful. The hospital has not yet confirmed a cause of death, pending the results of the Health Ministry's inquiry. This investigation will review the clinical decisions made during Cohen's previous visits to determine if standard protocols were followed and if the fatal outcome was preventable.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Ynet), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).