Assam, July 23: The floods have completely devasted Assam, in which 89 people have lost their lives and lakhs of people have been affected in over 25 districts. Devastating images have been shared by ANI which highlighted the plight of the people and the extent of nature's wrath. Several houses remain completely submerged in floodwater in Sonitpur and government has reportedly also set up 280 relief camps to help people who have been displaced.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday visited the flood-affected Barpeta district and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh, within 48 hours, for the families of those who have lost their lives in the floods. "This is the third wave of flood in Assam. This is a recurring problem in the state. People are fighting several problems. On one hand, there is COVID-19, and on the other, there are floods and landslides," the CM said. Assam Floods: Death Toll Mounts to 89; Over 26 Lakh People Affected in 26 Districts of The State.

Devastating Images of Assam Floods:

Houses submerged:

25 Districts in Assam Affected in Floods

Brahmaputra River overflows:

Several Houses Washed Away in Floods

Rhinoceros wades through floodwaters at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary:

Rhinoceros wades through floodwaters at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (Photo Credits: PTI)

Several animals have also been affected in the floods, around 120 animals have been killed in the floods so far. Around 90 percent of the 430 sq km Kaziranga National Park remain flooded. The national park is home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinoceros. Around 14 lakh domesticated animals and over 8 lakh poultry birds were also affected.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).