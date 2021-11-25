Aurangabad, November 25: Aurangabad police have successfully nabbed four members of the family for allegedly trafficking the prohibited substances, While One suspect is on run. Police seized 600 pills of psychoactive drugs from the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shaikh Naeem (70), his wife Shakirabi (60), son Nayyar (22), and the daughter Samina Khan (26). The three accused are residents of Asefiya colony, while Samina Khan resides in Sadat Colony. Pune Drugs Bust: Hybrid Ganja, MD and LSD Worth Rs 1.27 Lakh Seized by Police, Two Held.

As per the report published by The Times of India, In the joint operation by Begumpura and City Chowk police, 446 tablets of Nitrisun-10 and 150 pills of Alprasafe were seized from two different locations. During the interrogation, Shaikh Naeem complained of uneasiness, he was then taken to the hospital. It was found that his blood pressure has gone up, following which, he was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Said the police.

As per the police, a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused.

