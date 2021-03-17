Aurangabad, Mar 17: With the addition of 1,271 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has gone up to 60,100, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, seven more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 1,351, he said. India Records 28,903 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Daily Spike This Year.

So far, 52,073 people have recovered from the infection, while there are 6,676 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, he said.

According to a civic official, 716 shopkeepers were tested on Tuesday and out of them, the results of 61 came out positive for the viral infection. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday caught 53 people for not wearing mask in the city and collected Rs 26,500 as fine from them, the official said.

The AMC is also working on increasing the number of beds for COVID-19 patients by 5,000, municipal health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar told PTI.

"The buildings that we acquired earlier are now being activated as COVID-19 care centres," she said.