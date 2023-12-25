Pakistan players and members of the support staff came up with a heartwarming gesture as they presented gifts to the Australian cricketers and their families on the occasion of Christmas 2023. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Pakistan players and staff were seen at the MCG nets where the Australian players and their families were present. Shan Masood and Pat Cummins, captains of the two teams, were seen walking side by side as the staff handed out the gifts. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Australia face Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26. AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed, Specialist Spinner Sajid Khan Included As Pakistan Name 12-Man Squad for Boxing Day Contest.

Watch Video:

Pakistan players and staff have come with Christmas gifts for Aussies and their families in the MCG nets. pic.twitter.com/5r7n66sPks — Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) December 24, 2023

