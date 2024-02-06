Ayodhya, February 6: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleagues offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The chief minister was accompanied by a delegation of 70 persons including ministers and officials. Talking to reporters, the chief minister said that he and his colleagues were excited to visit Ayodhya and see the grand temple. Ayodhya: Ram Temple Extends Darshan Time Till 10 PM for Devotees To Deal With Rush.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Receives Grand Welcome at Ayodhya Airport:

At Ayodhya Airport along with cabinet and MLA colleagues. Was given warm welcome and honoured with guard of honour at the Airport, marking the auspicious beginning of this pilgrimage at Ram Janmbhoomi. @myogiadityanath @ShriRamTeerth pic.twitter.com/Fo3OEJfhP1 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 6, 2024

#Watch | Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu along with his cabinet colleagues offers prayers at #Ayodhya #RamTemple. pic.twitter.com/ybd9HB9ThA — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) February 6, 2024

“I had come here about two years ago when the temple was under construction so today, I am very excited,” he said. The chief minister and his colleagues were given a warm welcome at the airport.

