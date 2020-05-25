Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Donations Affected Due to COVID-19 Spread And Lockdown, Body Receives Rs 4.70 Crore in 2 Months

Proposed Ram Mandir Structure (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lucknow, May 25: With the coronavirus pandemic gripping the country completely, reports arrived that donation to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been hit. Despite the religious enthusiasm, the trust managed to get only Rs 4.70 crore in State Bank of India’s main branch in Ayodhya, which was opened in March 2020.

According to the details provided by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), donations were made through online transactions to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The CBDT has said that these donations are eligible for deduction under Section 80G of Income Tax Act, 1961. Shivling, Carvings on Sandstone Found While Digging at Ram Janmabhoomi Site in Ayodhya, Subramanian Swamy Reacts.

Among the Rs 4.70 crore donation done in two SBI branches, one of it has around Rs 2 crore in deposit and the remaining amount is in another. Also, the trust has Rs 12 crore as fixed deposit in another bank, which it had received from the previous receiver of the Ram Janmabhoomi after its formation.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust stated that they are expecting of the donations to increase once the construction of temple begins. Meanwhile, regional spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad -- Sharad Sharma -- said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "The trust and the VHP are optimistic that once the coronavirus scare subsides and the bhoomi pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya takes place for the construction of Ram Mandir, the focus will again shift to the temple."

It is to be known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was about to participate in the bhumi pujan or ground laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in April. However, the trust deferred the ceremony citing coronavirus pandemic.