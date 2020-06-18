Ayodhya: Ram Temple’s ‘Bhumi Pujan’ Postponed Due to Escalation of Tension Between India and China

Ayodhya, June 18: The proposed 'Bhumi Pujan' programme of Ram temple, scheduled to be held on July 2, has been put off in view of the escalation of tension between India and China. In a statement issued by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Secretary Champat Rai, said that the security of the nation was supreme and the proposed 'bhumi pujan' was being put off in view of the prevailing situation.

He said that a fresh date would be announced after keeping all aspects in mind. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also cancelled his scheduled visit to Ayodhya on Thursday. His office had earlier tweeted that the Chief Minister would visit Ayodhya on Thursday to oversee the arrangements for the 'Bhumi Pujan' programme. Ram Mandir Trust Members Invite PM Narendra Modi to Visit Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan.

The trust, meanwhile, offered tributes to the army personnel who had laid down their lives in the Galwan Valley and asked everyone to pray for the martyrs from their homes. The temple trust has also launched its website - https://srjbtkshetra.org/- without any fanfare. The website will give updates on temple construction and related news.

