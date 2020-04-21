Azadpur Mandi in Delhi Opens for Public Amid Lockdown, Heavy Traffic Seen Outside Market, People Throng to Get Essentials; Watch Video

New Delhi, April 21: The Azadpur Sabzi Mandi will remain open round the clock for 24 hours till the lockdown is lifted to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials in the national capital. However, the market witnessed heavy traffic on the first day while people thronged in large numbers to buy essentials. The trucks were seen lined up one behind the other. The movement of trucks has been allowed from 10 pm till 6 am while vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that in every four hours, the entry of 1,000 people will be allowed. The Minister said the decision has been taken to help farmers sell their produce without any hassle and to minimise the prices of vegetables which have witnessed a hike due to lockdown. The Minister added that loudspeakers will be set up in the market to make timely announcements and spread awareness regarding COVID-19 lockdown.

Take a Look at the heavy Traffic at Azadpur Mandi in Delhi:

#WATCH Delhi: Traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi today; the vegetable market will now remain open for 24 hours. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/beQQmwzGbF — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

In a bid to ensure social distancing to contain corona spread, Rai had said that the government will deploy 900 civil defence volunteers. Moreover, 600 cleanliness workers will also be deployed at the market and install two more CCTV cameras at crucial points in the market and deploy government official to monitor all arrangements. Rai added saying that the government is providing every facility at the Azad mandi but social distancing shall be maintained. If any seller is found violating norms, the licence of the shop owners will be cancelled.