Dehradun/Rudrapur, March 28: The dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand was shot dead within the premises of the shrine by two bike-borne assailants early Thursday, police said. Baba Tarsem Singh Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar (See Pics)

Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he died during treatment, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manju Nath told reporters. Baba Tarsem Singh Shot Dead: Live Video of Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh's Murder Surfaces, Bike-Borne Assailants Seen Carrying Out Killing

Dera Chief of Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Shot Dead

उत्तराखंड : जिला ऊधमसिंह नगर में गुरुद्वारा नानकमत्ता साहिब के कारसेवा प्रमुख बाबा तरसेम सिंह की गोली मारकर हत्या। बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने उन्हें 3 गोलियां मारी हैं। हत्या की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं। pic.twitter.com/7dMahaoHf9 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 28, 2024

The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara is a revered Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state.