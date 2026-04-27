Baby Delivered on Train: Woman Gives Birth on Bengaluru-Bound Train With Passengers’ Help (Watch Video)

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A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby aboard a moving train bound for Bengaluru after going into labour mid-journey, with fellow passengers stepping in to assist the delivery. Both the mother and newborn were reported to be stable following the incident, as reported by NDTV. According to reports, the woman, identified as Ponnamma, was travelling toward Mysuru when she began experiencing labour pains while on the train.

With no immediate medical assistance available, Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express passengers in the coach responded quickly to the situation. As the train continued its journey, those on board coordinated efforts to support the woman through the delivery. Baby Delivered on Train! Pregnant Woman Gives Birth While Travelling in Gondwana Express Train With Help From Female Passengers, Heartwarming Video Surfaces.

Woman Delivers Baby on Moving Train to Bengaluru

Passengers and Railway Staff Assist Woman in Delivering Baby Onboard Train in Karnataka Mangaluru, Karnataka Swift action by South Western Railway staff turned a tense medical emergency into a moment of relief when a pregnant passenger delivered a baby onboard Train No. 16586… pic.twitter.com/aHGgcAntNl — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) April 27, 2026

Passengers Step In to Assist Delivery

Fellow passengers, including women travellers, played a key role in assisting the childbirth inside the train compartment. Their prompt response helped ensure a safe delivery before professional medical help could be reached.

Such instances often rely on the presence of experienced individuals or basic awareness among passengers, especially when access to doctors or railway medical staff is delayed. Delhi: Woman Gives Birth to Baby Girl Inside Train Coach With RPF’s Help at Anand Vihar Railway Station (Watch Video).

Mother and Baby Stable

After the delivery, arrangements were made to provide further medical care to the mother and the newborn. Both were reported to be in stable condition, according to initial updates. Railway authorities typically coordinate with local medical services at the next station to ensure proper postnatal care in such cases.

Recurring Incidents on Indian Railways

Cases of women going into labour during train journeys are not uncommon in India, particularly on long-distance routes. In several past instances, passengers, railway staff, and security personnel have assisted in emergency deliveries onboard or at stations.

These incidents highlight both the challenges of medical emergencies during travel and the role of coordinated responses by passengers and railway authorities in ensuring safety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).