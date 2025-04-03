Mumbai, April 3: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl returning home from a religious fair in Tanakpur was Brutally raped near Bareilly railway station in Uttar Pradesh. She was just 200 meters from the station when a man raped her. Police said she is in critical condition. The girl was traveling with her father, brother, cousin, and another villager. They accidentally boarded the wrong AC compartment and got off, but she had already entered the general coach ahead of them. Panicked after realizing she was alone, she jumped off the moving train at the accused’s behest, according to the police.

The accused had been trailing the girl on the platform before boarding the train with her. As it slowed near the yard, he got off with her, took her to an isolated spot, and assaulted her before escaping. Injured and in shock, she managed to reach RPF officers and share her ordeal. She was later taken to the GRP station and reunited with her family. Bareilly Shocker: Woman Allegedly Chokes Man to Death During Sex After Months of Blackmail, Arrested by UP Police.

The survivor’s father said his daughter is unconscious after surgery and in critical condition, demanding justice. SP GRP Ashutosh Shukla confirmed that the crime took place on Thursday evening and that the suspect, likely in his 50s, is still unidentified. An FIR has been filed under BNS sections 65-1 (rape), 352-2 (criminal intimidation), and the POCSO Act. Bareilly Shocker: Man Beaten to Death in Uttar Pradesh in Suspected Revenge Attack, 1 Held.

Bareilly GRP SHO Abhishek Sharma stated that the girl arrived in Bareilly with her family, including her father, younger brother, cousin, and a villager, on a local train at 7:42 pm. They had general coach tickets and were preparing to board another train to Etah at 8:42 pm. He also raised concerns over security, revealing that despite a proposal to install 32 cameras, only one was operational in the entire area.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

