New Delhi, January 22: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took on the "malicious campaigns" inside and outside India in connection to the UK's British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)'s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that some people "consider the BBC above the Supreme Court of India".

The Union Minister alleged that they "lower" the country's dignity and image to any extent to "please their moral masters". Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said that minorities in the country are moving ahead positively. BBC Documentary on PM Narendra Modi: Government Blocks Multiple YouTube Videos, Tweets Sharing 'India: The Modi Question'.

"Minorities, or for that matter every community in India is moving ahead positively. India's image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. PM @narendramodi Ji's voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians," Rijiju tweeted.

"Some people in India still haven't gotten over the colonial intoxication. They consider BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the country's dignity and image to any extent to please their moral masters," the Minister added (roughly translated from Hindi).

He said that there is no hope from these people whose "only aim is to weaken India". "Anyway, there is no better hope from these tukde tukde gang members whose only aim is to weaken the might of India," Rijiju tweeted.

Earlier, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Sanjeev Tripathi slammed UK's British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it "prejudiced, biased and full of factual errors". He added that the documentary needs to be condemned by everyone.

Speaking to ANI, Tripathi questioned the BBC's intent behind the documentary on PM Modi, which he said seems 'motivated'. He said the documentary features the 2002 Gujarat riots and the Godhra train burning incident, which preceded it, adding that the Supreme Court recently gave PM Modi a clean chit in the case. BBC Documentary On PM Narendra Modi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Says Twitter Deletes His Post on Documentary Critical of PM.

"This documentary of BBC, which claims to examine the so-called tensions between Hindus and Muslims in India, and in that context, talks about again the so-called controversial policies of Prime Minister Modi, is not only prejudiced but is also biased and full of factual errors," he said.

In a strong response to the BBC documentary, more than 300 eminent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing "unrelenting prejudice" towards India and its leader.