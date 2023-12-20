Bengaluru, December 20: In a notable judgement, a consumer court ordered a compensation of a total amount of Rs 40,000 to an elderly couple who encountered harassment and was subjected to humiliation in spite of having valid first AC tickets. The elderly couple onboard Barauni bound Rajdhani Express was also slapped with a fine of Rs 22,300 when the TTE ascertained that their confirmed ticket status was labelled as 'no room'. Fuming at the incident, the enraged son filed a lawsuit against the chief booking officer of South Western Railway (SWR) in Bengaluru and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), for the incident. The court later ordered compensation to the elderly couple.

Alok Kumar who lives in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru reserved first-class tickets on the Rajdhani Express from Delhi to Bihar's Barauni via the IRCTC portal for his 77-year-old father and 71-year-old mother on. After getting confirmed seats A1 1 and A1 3—by paying Rs 6,995 for the trip, Kumar forwarded the tickets to his parents. But the couple's journey on May 21, 2022 turned out to be distressing when the TTE labelled them as ticketless travellers. The TTE said the status of the tickets was "no room" and imposed a fine of Rs 22,300 on them. Bengaluru Woman Loses Rs 3 Lakh From SBI Account as Fraudster Forges Her Signature, Consumer Court Orders Bank to Pay Refund With Interest.

On hearing the distressing event, the son promptly filed a complaint with the IRCTC helpline via email but received no reply. When neither IRCTC nor the officials from South Western Railway in Bengaluru took action to resolve the matter, Kumar decided in to approach the Bengaluru Urban third additional district consumer disputes redressal commission in Shantinagar. He filed a complaint against the chief booking officer of SWR and IRCTC officials. Bengaluru: Consumer Court Orders IndiGo Airlines To Pay Rs 70,000 to Couple for Delay in Delivering Luggage and Spoiling Their Holiday Mood.

The consumer court after hearing both the parties ordered the payment of Rs 30,000 as compensation to the couple for harassment and a refund of the fine levied. Additionally, Rs 10,000 was awarded to cover the ward's litigation expenses. SWR didn't bother to show up in the court while IRCTC claimed that it's an online platform and was not responsible for imposing the penalty, which was carried out by the railway official.

