A consumer court in Kerala on Tuesday ordered Zomato to pay Rs 8,362 as compensation to student. The court directed the online food delivery app to pay the compensation to the student after he ordered food worth Rs 362 which was not delivered and the amount was also not refunded. Arun G Krishnan, a law student at University of Delhi, placed two orders on Zomato worth Rs 362 in Thiruvananthapuram which was not delivered. The complainant claimed that this amounts to unfair trade practices and claimed Rs 1.5 Lakh as compensation and Rs 10,000 as proceedings cost. The court ordered Zomato to refund Rs 362 with interest, Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 3,000 as cost of proceedings. Also Read | Man Finds Dead Cockroach in Zomato Meal, Customer Care Executive Tries to Crack Joke, Makes Things Worse.

Zomato Ordered to Pay Rs 8,362 as Compensation to Student

Consumer court directs Zomato to pay ₹8,362 as compensation to law student after food orders worth ₹362 not delivered or refunded Read story: https://t.co/TBPOz31Q23 pic.twitter.com/2AiIJtaiLU — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 15, 2022

