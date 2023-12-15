Bengaluru, December 15: In a disturbing turn of events, a female foetus was discovered in a dustbin during a surprise raid at SPG Hospital and Diagnostic Center in Bengaluru Rural district, Hoskote. The hospital, owned by Dr Srinivas, a radiologist, was sealed after the shocking find, prompting a police investigation into allegations of female foeticide. Dr Srinivas is currently at large, with authorities intensifying efforts to locate him.

According to multiple reports, the raid, conducted by health officials responding to a complaint about an unregistered ultrasound machine, led to the detention of four hospital employees, including two women nurses, a lab technician, and a lab assistant. Preliminary investigations revealed that the hospital had been using the machine for over two years without proper authorisation. The female foetus, estimated to be 16 to 20 weeks old, was found wrapped in a black polythene cover in the hospital's operation theatre. Female Foeticide Scam: Karnataka Government To Hold Emergency Meeting To Discuss Situation and Prevent Abortions.

The incident follows a recent crackdown on a major sex-determination and female foeticide racket in Bengaluru, underscoring the persistent challenges in curbing such illegal practices. As per reports, last month, the Bengaluru city police arrested over 13 individuals, including doctors, lab technicians, nurses, and agents, in connection with a similar foeticide racket. The case is now under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Karnataka Foeticide Scam: Foetuses Thrown in Dustbin and Left To Decompose With Medical Waste, Says Accused Nurse.

In response to the growing concerns, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka called for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address illegal sex detection and foeticide rings operating in the state. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assured that the CID would focus on individual cases and investigate the larger racket prevailing across the state. The government is set to introduce amendments to laws prohibiting illegal termination of pregnancy in the next legislative session. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil further emphasised the need for stringent measures to combat the alarming rise in illegal abortion activities, pledging to address the issue through legal amendments.

