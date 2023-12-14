Bengaluru, December 14: In a horrific incident in Karnataka, a 70-year-old man and his wife were allegedly killed by their daughter-in-law and grandkids in Bengaluru. The incident came to light on Sunday, December 10, when the deceased couple identified as Ramakrishnappa aka Safari Ramakrishnappa and Munirathnamma, were reportedly found dead at their house.

According to a report in the Times of India, the senior couple was reportedly killed with an iron rod by their 48-year-old daughter-in-law and grandkids. Revealing chilling details of the brutal murder, police officials said that the deceased couple's 18-year-old granddaughter restrained and gagged them while their 14-year-old grandson kept a watch outside their home in Kurubarahatti. Bengaluru Shocker: Hours After Mother’s Death, Woman Dies by Suicide at Her Flat.

The shocking double murder is reportedly said to have occurred on Sunday, December 10, in Sulibele, near Hoskote when the couple's body was found. Soon after the incident came to light, the police started probing the case. They picked the deceased couple's son Narasimha Murthy (50), and daughter-in-law Bhagyamma for questioning.

The questioning which took place for two days revealed the roles the grandchildren played in the brutal murder of Safari Ramakrishnappa and Munirathnamma. Following this, the police on Tuesday, December 12, arrested Bhagyamma and her daughter Varsha N, an engineering student, for executing the murders. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Techie Dies After Falling From Fifth Floor While Cleaning Sliding Window of Flat.

The police also detained the grandson, a class 9 student, who has been sent to a state juvenile home. In a separate incident, a complaint was lodged against a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 13, for allegedly forcing his wife into wife-swapping. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was tortured and assaulted by her husband in connection with this incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).