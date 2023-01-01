Bareilly, January 1: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old woman consumed poison and died on Wednesday, four days after her fiance's suicide, who killed himself after the girl's former boyfriend sent out private photos and videos that reached the would-be husband and other family members. The woman had got engaged on December 8 and was about to get married in the coming year.

TOI reported that, the woman wrote a suicide note that said that she used to already consider her fiance, 25, her "husband" and after his death, she was unable to cope with life. She was also "deeply sorry" for the "disgrace" caused to her father and requested capital punishment for her ex. Mumbai Shocker: Constable Receives Objectionable Video of Wife's Lookalike in Compromising Position on WhatsApp Group; Complaint Filed

SSP (Shahjahanpur) S Anand said that the deceased woman, a graduate, was a resident of a village under Powayan police limits. Her marriage had been fixed with fiancé, a local trader, who belonged to neighbouring Baskhera Bujurg. The young couple were “very happy” after their engagement ceremony and were looking forward to settling down. But in an unfortunate turn of events the fiancé received intimate pictures of his “would-be wife” from Sandeep Kumar, the accused on December 24. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman Shot at by Blue Duck Hunters in Mahoba

The fiancé quietly consumed poison the same day, leaving behind a video message blaming Kumar for his death. When the woman heard about her fiance’s extreme step and the cause of it, she isolated herself completely and took poison too. Police said that the autopsy report has confirmed poisoning to be the cause of her death. Police have arrested the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2023 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).