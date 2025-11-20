A woman was brutally assaulted in broad daylight in Bengaluru’s Kodigehalli after she objected to construction workers drilling into her compound wall, triggering a violent reaction from her neighbour and his family. CCTV footage shows the neighbour charging at her, dragging her by the hair, kicking her repeatedly and assaulting her with a rod as she fell to the ground. His mother, wife and father allegedly joined in, hurling abuses and even threatening to throw acid on her during the attack. The violence reportedly continued the next day, with further threats, including one involving a dagger, leaving the woman terrified for her safety. Several neighbours are said to have witnessed the assaults, which have sparked outrage over safety and rising neighbourhood disputes. Bengaluru Police have registered two cases and confirmed that an investigation is underway after the disturbing video surfaced online. Bengaluru Shocker: Light Switch Dispute Turns Deadly as Man Kills Colleague With Dumbbell, Surrenders To Police.

Bengaluru Woman Brutally Assaulted by Neighbour’s Family in Kodigehalli

A shocking incident has emerged from Bengaluru’s Kodigehalli area, where a woman was brutally assaulted by her neighbour and his family after she raised a simple and valid objection. The woman had questioned the construction workers who were drilling into her compound wall… pic.twitter.com/N18AjuRl5A — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 20, 2025

Police Register 2 Cases After CCTV Assault Video Surfaces

In Kodigehalli Police station Cr No 419/25 & 420/25 Two case registered Based on this incident and Investigation going on and Thank you. — KODIGEHALLI PS,ಕೊಡಿಗೇಹಳ್ಳಿ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಠಾಣೆ (@Kodigehallips) November 20, 2025

