Bengaluru, October 19: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old daily wage labourer snatched a butcher’s knife from a mutton shop and stabbed six people in central Bengaluru on Sunday morning. One of the victims died and five have been left injured. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place on a 2km stretch in Anjanappa Garden, Chalavadi Palya and Bakshi Garden areas of Cottonpet ended after police overpowered M Ganesh, a resident of Anjanappa Garden.

The people injured in the attack are daily wage labourers and they received minor injuries. Police found out that the man who attacked was undergoing treatment at Nimhans, more investigation is being carried out to find why he went on a stabbing spree and if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

On the day of the incident, the accused told his family that he is going to the shop to buy mutton. His wife had separated from his around 5 years back. On reaching the mutton shop, he entered it as there was no place to stand outside due to the roadwork. He grabbed the butcher's knife and fled from the place.

