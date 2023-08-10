Mumbai, August 10: In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a 20-year-old student was allegedly attacked and assaulted by a group of six youths for refusing to go on an outing with them in Bengaluru. The incident took place in Bengaluru's Viveknagar area. Besides, the gang of six youths also assaulted the student's family before ransacking their house.

The alleged attack led to a tense situation in the Vannarpet area when residents tried to intervene and rescue the family members. According to a report in the Times of India, the victim has been identified as Adithya SV and his brother Dhanush SV (10), both residents of Abbaiah Garden in the Vannarpet area. Bengaluru Shocker: Accused Jumps Nude From Fourth Floor of Building To Escape Police, Dies; Case Handed Over to CID.

Police officials said that both the brothers sustained injuries in the alleged attack. On the other hand, Adithya's parents were also assaulted and suffered minor injuries. After being alerted, police reached the spot and arrested five of the six youths. The arrested accused have been identified as Tanoj, Varun, Kevin, Anand and Kumar. An officer said that all the accused were first-time offenders, police said.

The officer also said that Adithya, who is a college student was walking his dog when the six youths asked him to join them for an outing. To this, Adithya refused saying he had to study. The youths lost their calm and started assaulting him. When the victim ran back to his home, the accused followed him. Over there, the six youths assaulted Adithya's brother and parents when they tried to intervene. Bengaluru Shocker: Rapido Rider Sends ‘Love You’ Messages to Woman Activist, Allegedly Masturbates During Ride; Police Launch Hunt.

"Some of the youths climbed the adjacent building and tried to jump onto our terrace. They were carrying knives," Adithya's father Vijaykumar said. A few other youths reportedly threw stones at their house and even damaged their windows. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the youths and registered a case against them for assault, trespass and damaging property.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).