Bengaluru, July 22: Bengaluru police have launched a hunt for a Rapido bike taxi driver in connection with sexually harassing a woman activist who had booked a ride with the Rapido. Responding to her post on social media, the Bengaluru police department had given directions to the S.J. Park police station to look into the matter.

The incident was reported on Friday. The woman activist said that the accused is making frantic calls after blocking him on WhatsApp. “Today, I went for the Manipur violence protest at Town Hall Bengaluru and booked a ride on Rapido bike app. I was trying to get an auto for my way back home. However, multiple auto cancellations led me to opt for a bike instead,” the woman activist posted on her twitter account. Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Harasses Woman Activist in Bengaluru, Allegedly Masturbates While Victim Sat Pillion; Probe On.

“Surprisingly the driver arrived on a different bike, explaining that the one registered with Rapido bike app was under servicing. I confirmed my booking through this app and proceeded with the ride. During my journey, we reached a remote area with no other vehicles around. Shockingly, the driver began riding with one hand and engaging in inappropriate behaviour (masturbating while riding a bike). Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the ordeal,” the victim explained.

Rapido Rider Driver's Messages To Female Passenger

Thread 🧵#SexualHarassement Today, I went for the Manipur Violence protest at Town Hall Bangalore and booked a @rapidobikeapp auto for my way back home. However, multiple auto cancellations led me to opt for a bike instead. pic.twitter.com/bQkw4i7NvO — Athira Purushothaman (@Aadhi_02) July 21, 2023

“I asked him to drop me 300 metres away before my actual destination to conceal my home location. Once the ride was over, he started relentlessly calling and messaging me on WhatsApp. I had to block his number to stop the harassment,” she said.

The victim also questioned the Rapido bike app. “What measures the company is taking for background verification?” The victim said that the “user’s safety should be a top priority. Please ensure that people registered with your service can be trusted for a safe travel experience. He keeps calling me from different numbers even now!” Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Harasses Woman in Bengaluru, Passenger Jumps From Moving Vehicle To Save Herself.

Bengaluru police responding to her post stated that they have informed the S. J. Park police station to take necessary action in this regard. The police have taken up the investigation.

