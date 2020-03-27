Beni Prasad Verma, Former Union Minister And Samajwadi Party Leader, Dies at 79 Years

Former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, March 27: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma died at the age of 79 years on Friday. Verma was suffering from a prolonged illness and was undergoing treatment at his home in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

Considered to be one of the founding members of Samajwadi party with Mulayam Singh Yadav, Verma served as Union Communications Minister in Deve Gowda's cabinet from 1996–98. Apart from this, he also served as steel Minister of Indian Government. Satish Gujral, One of India's Most Renowned Artists, Dies at 94.

Following his demise, Samajwadi Party expressed their condolences. It said, "Demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader, Rajya Sabha MP & former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma is an irreparable loss. Condolences to the bereaved family."

Here's the ANI tweet:

In 1998, Verma was given the charge of Public Works Department minister for the State of Uttar Pradesh in India and he remained to do so for several years.