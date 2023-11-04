New Delhi, November 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the girl who had brought his sketch to a public meeting addressed by him in Chhattisgarh, and said the country's daughters are its bright future. The "affection and the sense of belongingness" he receives from them is his strength in the service of the nation, Modi said in the letter to Akansha. It was while addressing a poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Thursday that the prime minister spotted her holding up a sketch of him. PM Narendra Modi Writes Letter to Young Girl Akanksha Who Drew a Sketch of Him at His Rally in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker (Watch Video)

Writing to her on Friday, Modi thanked her and said he has always received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh and they have also contributed enthusiastically to the country's development. "The next 25 years are going to be important for young friends like you and the country. In this period, our young generation, especially daughters like you, will provide a new direction to the country's future while fulfilling their dreams," read the prime minister's letter to Akansha. 'A Big Thank You': PM Narendra Modi Thanks Little Girl for Coming Dressed As 'Bharat Mata' to His Rally in Nizamabad (Watch Video)

‘Best Wishes and Blessings’

Our government's aim has been to build a healthy, safe and well-equipped nation for our daughters, he added. Modi advised Akansha to study hard and wished that she brought glory to her family, society and country with her achievements.