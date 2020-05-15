Bhabani Patnaik, Renowned Freedom Fighter & Padma Shri Awardee, Dies in Odisha at 98

Bhabani Charan Patnaik (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bhubaneshwar, May 14: Noted freedom fighter and Gandhian, Padma Shri Bhabani Charan Patnaik, passed away at the age of 98 here on Thursday. He was suffering from old-age related complications and was undergoing treatment at the Capital Hospital here, family sources said. He is survived by two sons and three daughters.

The Odisha government announced that the veteran freedom fighter will be cremated with full state honours at Nimapada in Puri district on Friday. Patnaik was born on May 11, 1922 at Andhia in Nimapada. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha for three terms in 1961, 1966 and 1978. He was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 2018. Mahatma Gandhi Quotes on Non-Violence for Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Celebrate Bapu’s 150th Birth Anniversary With These Memorable Sayings.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik and other leaders expressed their condolence over the death of Patnaik. The Chief Minister described Patnaik as a great patriot who had dedicated his entire life for the cause of the common man. Ashfaqulla Khan Quotes & Images: Powerful Sayings by the Great Indian Freedom Fighter Are Must-Read on His 92nd Death Anniversary.

"A strong believer in Gandhian principles, he was a close associate of Biju Patnaik. A man of indomitable spirit, Bhavani Babu was very active till his death. In his death, the nation has lost a true Gandhian and Karmayogi," said the Chief Minister. He conveyed his deep sympathies for the bereaved family members. Describing Patnaik as great son of India, Governor Ganeshi Lal said his life and works will continue to inspire generations.