Jaipur, January 18: Fire broke out in the room of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in Delhi's Jodhpur House due to spark in the socket, confirmed officials. This incident happened on Tuesday around 9 p.m. when the CM was alone in the room and the heater was running.

The socket into which the heater was plugged could not take the load of the heater, causing a spark and a fire. When the fire broke out, the CM rang the bell kept in the room, on which the PSO sleeping in the nearby room reached the room and controlled the fire. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Renames Indira Rasoi Yojna to 'Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojna'.

Police officials said that after the media report came, a report was sought from ADG Intelligence on which it was found that there was no lapse in security. As the CM rang the bell kept near the bed, the PSO came into his room within a minute and removed the wire from the shock kit and then controlled the fire. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Distributes Portfolios, Keeps Home, Diya Kumari Gets Finance, Prem Chand Bairwa Gets Higher Education.

There has been no lapse in security. Intelligence had a complete report of this incident but the matter was not serious, they said. Along with the CM in Delhi, there was also Additional SP of Security who gave complete information regarding the incident.

