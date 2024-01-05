Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday renamed Indira Rasoi Yojna, launched by the previous state government, to 'Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojna'.

The name was announced in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the BJP state headquarters here, party sources said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the party office in Jaipur since becoming prime minister.

The new government found "shortcomings" in the Indira Rasoi Yojana, they said.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Former Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot had launched the Indira Rasoi Yojna in August 2020 to provide food at Rs 8 per plate with a resolution that 'no one should sleep hungry'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)