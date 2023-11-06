New Delhi, November 6: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal on Monday flagged off 100 mobile vans for sale of wheat flour (Atta) under ‘Bharat’ brand, from Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The atta will be available at an MRP not exceeding Rs 27.50 per kg. The launch of retail sale of ‘Bharat’ brand Atta will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates, and will help in continued moderation of prices of this important food item, official sources said. Assembly Elections 2023: Free-Ration Scheme Will Be Extended for Five Years, Says PM Narendra Modi in Poll-Bound Chhattistgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Bharat’ Atta will be available at all physical and mobile outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED and NCCF from Monday (November 6) and will be expanded to other co-operative and retail outlets. Around 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of wheat at Rs 21.50 per kg has been allocated for semi-government and cooperative organisations i.e. Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF and NAFED under open market sale scheme (OMSS (D)) for converting to atta and offer it for sale to the public under 'Bharat Atta' brand at an MRP not exceeding Rs 27.50 per kg. Assam Government Mulls Providing Subsidized Tea To Ration Card Holders From 2024, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Govt Launches Sale of Atta Under Bharat Brand

▪️ Centre launches sale of ‘Bharat’ Atta at an MRP of ₹ 27.50/Kg ▪️ Union Minister @PiyushGoyal flags off 100 mobile vans for sale of wheat flour (Atta) under ‘Bharat’ brand ▪️ ‘Bharat’ Atta also available at Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing… pic.twitter.com/MkFrZraNG7 — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 6, 2023

Now Chapatis to get cheaper! PM Modi Govt has launched wheat flour under brand 'Bharat Atta' While per kg costs, Patanjali : ₹59 Ashirvaad : ₹57 Fortune : ₹54 Pillsbury : ₹50 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮 costs only ₹𝟮𝟳.𝟱 Anybody can buy this from Kendriya Bhandar. pic.twitter.com/gSuHufFV8Z — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) November 6, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that Centre’s intervention has stabilised price of essential commodities. He said that various measures were taken in the past with regard to tomato and onion to cool off prices. In addition, the Centre is also providing Bharat Dal at Rs 60 per kg through Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED and NCCF to provide relief to consumers.